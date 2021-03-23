Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 400,000 Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.86% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,177. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.