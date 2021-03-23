Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.09 Million in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,134,000.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VTAQU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.