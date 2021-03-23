Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.67 Million in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,593,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000.

TVACU traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 6,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

