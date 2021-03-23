Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 239,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.50% of Qell Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QELL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

