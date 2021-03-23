Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 200,000 Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000.

OTCMKTS:GHVIU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,284. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

