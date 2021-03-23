Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000.

FLACU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,925. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

