RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.72

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.70. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,712 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,041,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

