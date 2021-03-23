Radicle One Day Volume Hits $1.81 Million (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $12.33 or 0.00022406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $60.44 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radicle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00466829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00151727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.00 or 0.00776202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.