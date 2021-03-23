Radix (EXRD) Hits Market Cap of $124.06 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Radix has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $124.06 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00150555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00808804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Radix

Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

