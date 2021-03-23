Ragnarok Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 90.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 99.6% against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $17,938.16 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

