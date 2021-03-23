Raise 1-Day Volume Tops $1,235.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Raise has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $96,946.30 and approximately $1,235.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00049589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.94 or 0.00624637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

