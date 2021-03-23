Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $10.50

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 5,152,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.