Raven Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,977.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $25,977.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

