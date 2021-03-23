Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $285.71 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00466503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00049621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00147685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.20 or 0.00620656 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,397,490,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

