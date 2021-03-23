Raymond James Raises Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $16.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $394.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $297,640. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

