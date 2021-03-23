RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBB. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

