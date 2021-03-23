Realio Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $513,080.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $513,080.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00466829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00151727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.00 or 0.00776202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars.

