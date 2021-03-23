Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GoodRx (GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $45.00.

3/4/2021 – GoodRx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,665. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

