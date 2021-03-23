Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) recently:

3/17/2021 – Shift4 Payments was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2021 – Shift4 Payments was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2021 – Shift4 Payments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

3/9/2021 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $100.00.

2/5/2021 – Shift4 Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Shares of FOUR opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,664.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,021,000 after purchasing an additional 284,410 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

