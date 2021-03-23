Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) recently:
- 3/17/2021 – Shift4 Payments was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/11/2021 – Shift4 Payments was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/10/2021 – Shift4 Payments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “
- 3/9/2021 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $100.00.
- 2/5/2021 – Shift4 Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “
Shares of FOUR opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91.
In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.