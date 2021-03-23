Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mohawk Group (MWK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mohawk Group (NASDAQ: MWK):

3/13/2021 – Mohawk Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/11/2021 – Mohawk Group was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mohawk Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mohawk Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/9/2021 – Mohawk Group had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mohawk Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Mohawk Group was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Mohawk Group was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/9/2021 – Mohawk Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Mohawk Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Mohawk Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/26/2021 – Mohawk Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Mohawk Group stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,680. The firm has a market cap of $778.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

Get Mohawk Group Holdings Inc alerts:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.