Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) recently:

3/15/2021 – First Midwest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – First Midwest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – First Midwest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

3/4/2021 – First Midwest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

2/10/2021 – First Midwest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – First Midwest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

1/28/2021 – First Midwest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FMBI stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

