Red Pulse Phoenix Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

