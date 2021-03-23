Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,736.78 or 0.99874702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00078972 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001801 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009442 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

