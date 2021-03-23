RedFOX Labs One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.34 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $379.73 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 76% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00248831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00094195 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.