Reed’s (REED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Reed’s to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REED stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get Reed's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.