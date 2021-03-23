Refereum (RFR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $116.32 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Refereum has a total market cap of $132.26 million and approximately $116.32 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 291.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00627378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023259 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

