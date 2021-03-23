reflect.finance (RFI) Price Down 20.6% This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $255,814.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001893 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00466503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00147685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.11 or 0.00772890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00075893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,465,593 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

