Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $58,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,653. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.88 and its 200 day moving average is $522.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.