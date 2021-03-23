Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 665,642 shares.The stock last traded at $24.84 and had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth $241,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Relx by 18.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,819,000 after purchasing an additional 970,623 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Relx by 6.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

