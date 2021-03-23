Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

REMYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

