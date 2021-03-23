Ren (REN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $109.85 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $999.84 million and $109.85 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.11 or 0.00624943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

