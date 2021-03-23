Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

PCY stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

