Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 32,081 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 102,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 894.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,612,000.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

