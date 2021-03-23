Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,533 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Bandwidth worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $32,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 464.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,430.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,316 shares of company stock valued at $42,703,943 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

