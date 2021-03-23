Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283,658 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SkyWest worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

