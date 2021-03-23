Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,910 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

