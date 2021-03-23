Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,900 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.08% of West Bancorporation worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 232.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.