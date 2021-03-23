Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of TriNet Group worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNET opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $143,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,677 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,899. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

