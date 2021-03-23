Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of TriNet Group worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TNET opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $87.60.
In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $143,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,677 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,899. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.