Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.05% of Renasant worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 846.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 386,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Renasant by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,925 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 241,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,454 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.