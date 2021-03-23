renBTC Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. renBTC has a market cap of $685.18 million and $23.68 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $54,305.49 or 0.99643884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00464689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00062902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00148260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.64 or 0.00777331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

