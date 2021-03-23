renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $173,281.38 and $3,411.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.36 or 0.00466530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00147960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.24 or 0.00772733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00074992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

