ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Down 8%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.98. 37,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,548,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $829.42 million, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

