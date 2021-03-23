Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $524.32

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 524.32 ($6.85) and traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19). Renew shares last traded at GBX 534 ($6.98), with a volume of 73,783 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 524.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 501.88. The company has a market capitalization of £420.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68.

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.