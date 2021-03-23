Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 8%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.46. Approximately 872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 16,235 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $546,470.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.