Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Repligen worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,904,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $207.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.55. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

