Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report released on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OCDX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.26.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02).

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.