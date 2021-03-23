Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 23rd (AAP, ACN, ACRE, ADCT, AFRM, AINC, AKRO, AMPH, APPS, APRE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 23rd:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $7.50 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $79.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $67.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target increased by Stephens from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $380.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $235.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $250.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $55.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $93.00 to $125.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $151.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $166.00 to $180.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $56.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $246.50 to $230.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target raised by Stephens from $163.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.50 to $12.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $276.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $26.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $69.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €9.10 ($10.71) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $386.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $72.00 to $85.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $197.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $535.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $38.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $80.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $81.00 to $99.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $168.00 to $178.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 325 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $26.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $14.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $263.00 to $226.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Takkt (ETR:TTK) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $69.00 to $96.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 212 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 250 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $265.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

