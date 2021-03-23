Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 23rd (AAP, ACN, ACRE, ADCT, AFRM, AINC, AKRO, AMPH, APPS, APRE)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 23rd:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $7.50 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $79.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $67.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target increased by Stephens from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $380.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $235.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $250.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $55.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $93.00 to $125.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $151.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $166.00 to $180.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $56.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $246.50 to $230.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target raised by Stephens from $163.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.50 to $12.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $276.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $26.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $69.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €9.10 ($10.71) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $386.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $72.00 to $85.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $197.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $535.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $38.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $80.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $81.00 to $99.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $168.00 to $178.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 325 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $26.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $14.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $263.00 to $226.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Takkt (ETR:TTK) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $69.00 to $96.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 212 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 250 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $265.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.