Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (XBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE: XBC) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.50.

3/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.

3/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE XBC opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.37. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc (XBCV) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc (XBCV) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.