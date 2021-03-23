Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Franchise Group (FRG)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2021 – Franchise Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

3/11/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Franchise Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

1/25/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FRG opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

