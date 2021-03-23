Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) recently:

3/18/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €132.00 ($155.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €142.50 ($167.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WCH opened at €111.95 ($131.71) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.95. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €37.86 ($44.54) and a 52-week high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

